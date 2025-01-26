All customers to have power back by Friday the latest

2,500 customers are without power in Kerry this evening following Storm Éowyn.

The worst affected areas are Moyvane, Causeway, Castlemaine and Upper Castleisland.

ESB Networks say the majority of customers will have power back shortly and to check Power Check.ie for an estimated restoration time for your area.

Advertisement

As per their power check app, the latest estimated restoration time is this Friday February 1st, which is affecting approximately 20 customers.

The ESB thank you for your patience and co-operation and are working to have all power restored in Kerry as quickly as possible.

To report an outage call 1800 372 999.