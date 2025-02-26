Algerian man remanded in custody with consent to bail relating to Listowel stabbing

A 25-year-old Algerian man facing charges in relation to a stabbing in Listowel has been remanded in custody with consent to bail.

Zidan Houari with an address at the Citywest Hotel IPAS centre in Dublin, appeared to Tralee District Court today via video link from Cork Prison.

He is accused of stabbing his girlfriend’s brother seven times with a knife at a house party in Clieveragh, Listowel, in the early hours of last Sunday morning.

Advertisement

His solicitor Mr Pat Mann told Judge David Waters that €1,000 cash had been lodged with the court office this morning as part of his bail conditions.

Judge Waters told Mr Houari that he would now need to sign his bail bond in front of the prison governor before he could be released on bail.

He is facing one charge of assault causing harm, and one of producing a knife in the incident.

Advertisement

Mr Houari was granted free legal aid.

He will appear again before Listowel district court on Thursday, 6th March.