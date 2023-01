Aldi has announced the creation of 360 new jobs across the country, including 15 in Kerry.

The company has launched a recruitment campaign to fill new roles.

They say the new positions have arisen due to the ongoing expansion of the ALDI store network.

The supermarket currently has 155 stores in Ireland, with the aim of opening six more this year.

Aldi says the creation of new roles includes 15 positions within the existing eight stores in Kerry.