ALDI Killorglin re-opened after €1 Million renovation

ALDI’s Killorglin store has re-opened its doors after an extensive refurbishment.

The renovation was part of ALDI’s award-winning, “Project Fresh design”, and was worth almost €1 million.

This new layout includes fresh food displayed at the front of the store and high-spec fittings and fixtures throughout.

The new design aims to be more customer focused, as well as more energy efficient.

ALDI has also pledged to invest €320 million in Ireland over the next three years, which would see 30 new stores open across the country.