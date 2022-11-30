Aldi Cahersiveen wins Discounter Store of the Year at National Grocery Retail Awards

ALDI’s Cahersiveen store has been awarded the title of Discounter Store of the Year.

The South Kerry store won the prize at the National Grocery Retail Awards.

The Cahersiveen branch, which opened in March, was recognised for its customer service, sustainability features, excellence in the provision of high-quality food and superior display.

Advertisement

ALDI Cahersiveen Store Manager, Colm Foley said: “we work hard to build a strong, loyal customer base and take great care in delivering an excellent shopping experience to the local community.”