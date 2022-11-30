Advertisement
News

Aldi Cahersiveen wins Discounter Store of the Year at National Grocery Retail Awards

Nov 30, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Aldi Cahersiveen wins Discounter Store of the Year at National Grocery Retail Awards Aldi Cahersiveen wins Discounter Store of the Year at National Grocery Retail Awards
Aldi Nuneaton Store. 14th September 2017. Picture by Simon Hadley. Simon Hadley Photography. 07774 193699 [email protected] www.simonhadley.co.uk
Share this article

ALDI’s Cahersiveen store has been awarded the title of Discounter Store of the Year.

The South Kerry store won the prize at the National Grocery Retail Awards.

The Cahersiveen branch, which opened in March, was recognised for its customer service, sustainability features, excellence in the provision of high-quality food and superior display.

Advertisement

ALDI Cahersiveen Store Manager, Colm Foley said: “we work hard to build a strong, loyal customer base and take great care in delivering an excellent shopping experience to the local community.”

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus