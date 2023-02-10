Air ambulance to operate under new state-funded contract

The air ambulance is to operate under a new state-funded contract from next month.

The Irish Community Air Ambulance (ICAA) has announced it’s stepping back from its helicopter service to focus on expanding its ground-based volunteer emergency medical responders.

The ICAA will also change its name to CRITICAL.

Since the air ambulance launched in 2019, it has been tasked to over 1,500 serious incidents and emergencies; last year alone, it was tasked to Kerry over 110 times.

CRITICAL will continue to provide the Air Ambulance until February 28th, and will then pass it on to the new state-funded helicopter (HEMS) service based in the South-West.

CEO of Critical Micheál Sheridan says their ground teams responded to over 1,800 incidents over the past three years, working in partnership with the emergency services to give people the very best chance of survival when they find themselves seriously ill or injured.