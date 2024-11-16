AIB makes three Branch Manager appointments in Kerry

AIB has added three new Branch Managers to its retail banking team in Kerry.

Róisín Healy has been appointed Branch Manager in Dingle, while Colleen Shannon is the new Branch Manager in Castleisland.

AIB Listowel has named Brian Looney as it's new Branch Manager.

Advertisement

The appointments follow AIB’s recent announcement of a €40m investment programme in its nationwide network of branches.

Róisín has worked in various roles throughout her banking career, most recently in the Tralee branch. Speaking about her appointment, she said: “I am delighted to be returning to Dingle, the town and community where I grew up and I am looking forward to supporting the local community and customers. I am so proud to be following in my late father Pat’s footsteps as he was manager in Dingle for 18 years.”

Collen joined AIB in 2006 and, in the past 18 years, she has worked in Killorglin, Tralee, Killarney, Kenmare and Listowel. Colleen said "I am delighted to be appointed to the Castleisland branch and look forward to further enhancing the support and engagement with the local community and wider area."

Advertisement

Brian has worked in several branches across Kerry in a variety of roles, most recently as manager in Dingle. “Although the branch is in Listowel, we also support customers throughout North Kerry and offer a wide range of services to the wider community,” Brian explained.

Commenting on the appointments, AIB’s Head of Consumer Banking, Adrian Moynihan said: “I am delighted to appoint these new Branch Managers around Co. Kerry. With their wealth of banking experience and their deeply rooted knowledge of our customers in the county, they will be exceptional advocates for our customers in the county. AIB is deeply committed to making a positive contribution to our local communities across Ireland.

Advertisement