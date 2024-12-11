Advertisement
News

AIB announces over €20 million investment in new sustainability initiatives at Kerry Sustainability event

Dec 11, 2024 13:02 By radiokerrynews
AIB announces over €20 million investment in new sustainability initiatives at Kerry Sustainability event
AIB's Sustainability event took place on Thursday, 28th November at The Brehon Hotel, Killarney. The event focused on the challenges and opportunities of sustainability in business and featured a panel discussion with inspiring business leaders from left: Shane Finn, Outwest Clothing, Dingle, Jonathan McCrea, Broadcaster, Cahersiveen native Geraldine Casey, MD Retail, AIB, Aurelien Gilbert, Tricel TK, Killarney and Neil Grant, The Brehon Hotel. Photo: Pauline Dennigan. No fee for repro
Share this article

AIB has pledged over €20 million of investment in new sustainability education and research initiatives.

The announcement was made at the recent AIB Kerry Sustainability event, held at the Brehon Hotel in Killarney.

The bank says its recognising the importance of quality education and innovation - in solving our global challenges and building a sustainable future for all.

Advertisement

The investment includes €10m for the new AIB Trinity Climate Hub at Trinity College Dublin.

Recognising the importance of quality education and innovation in solving our global challenges and building a sustainable future for all, AIB is committing over €20m in new sustainability focused

education and research initiatives, including €10m for the new AIB Trinity Climate Hub at Trinity College Dublin. The AIB Trinity Climate Hub will bring researchers together to address challenges

Advertisement

around maintaining a stable and liveable climate, securing biodiversity and the ecosystem services provided by nature, adapting to climate change, and reversing water degradation. As a founding

partner, AIB has also committed €10m to support world class PhD research through Innovate for Ireland, a public-private partnership and flagship initiative of Ireland’s Global Talent Strategy,

designed to attract and retain world class talent undertaking research to meet the challenges of the future. The initiative comes as AIB held a customer event in The Brehon Hotel today, featuring a panel

Advertisement

discussion with local business people making sustainable changes in their businesses. AIB Managing Director of Retail Banking Geraldine Casey hosted the event while Jonathan McCrea was MC.

Approximately 50 people attended the event to hear from Shane Finn, Co-Founder Outwest Clothing; Neil Grant, General Manager of The Brehon Hotel and Aurelien Gilbert, ESG Lead at Tricel

TK. Shane Finn is the co-founder of Outwest Clothing based in Dingle. Outwest is an outdoors clothing brand that is inspired by and made for the Irish outdoors. As of January 2024, Outwest is proud to be

Advertisement

a Certified B-Corp company, meeting the highest standards of environmental and social impact. Neil Grant manages The Brehon Hotel, which along with the Anú Spa is enrolled in the Green

Hospitality Programme, achieving Gold status in 2022. Aurelien Gilbert represents Tricel TK and is a Business Manager and ESG Lead. TK generates its turnover from the manufacture and sale of product from its Killarney factory. In 2021 TK began the installation phase of Ireland’s largest combined heat pump and Solar PV system at their Killarney facility. The total reduction in emissions from this project equates to 357,800 kg of CO2 per year, equivalent to emissions saved from powering 300 houses every year.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Owner of Valentia Slate insists company not trying to remove grotto
Advertisement
Over 500 people awaiting social housing in the Castleisland MD
Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council seeking nomination to run for Seanad
Advertisement

Recommended

Over 500 people awaiting social housing in the Castleisland MD
Owner of Valentia Slate insists company not trying to remove grotto
Kerry first county to pilot new court accompaniment service for young people
Three Kerry individuals and businesses named in Revenue’s tax defaulters list
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus