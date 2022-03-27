Advance warning signs will be erected at Kilcummin accident blackspot before end of month

Advance warning signs will be erected at an accident blackspot in Kilcummin before the end of the month.

Kerry County Council has confirmed over €30,000 is being spent on these signs; they’ll be located on approach roads to Finnegan’s Cross by March 28th.

This junction has been the scene of fatal and very serious accidents in recent years.

Both Independent councillor Brendan Cronin and Labour councillor Marie Moloney brought motions on Finnegan’s Cross before the recent Killarney MD meeting.

Cllr Cronin asked when works would begin to improve visibility at both exits and slow down traffic approaching from Lawlor’s Cross and Kilcummin, following another accident at Finnegan’s Cross.

He says awareness is needed for those travelling from the east and west of the junction, and visibility is an issue for those travelling north and south of the junction.

Cllr Marie Moloney asked when the safety works would go out for public consultation; she says it’s one of the most dangerous junctions in the county.

The council says it’s a priority to get works at this junction completed.

Council staff have had positive discussions with the relevant landowners and says once formal agreement is reached, it’s expected the Part 8 planning will be advertised in May 2022.

If the Part 8 is approved, Kerry County Council would be in a position to appoint a contractor by August.