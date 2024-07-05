Advertisement
Additional train services to accommodate Kerry GAA fans for semi-final

Jul 5, 2024 14:40 By radiokerrynews
Additional train services to accommodate Kerry GAA fans for semi-final
Additional train services are being added to accommodate people traveling to the Kerry’s All-Ireland semi-final clash with Armagh.

Kerry will take on Armagh on Saturday, July 13th in Croke Park.

The regular services will depart from Tralee at 9.05am and 11.05am and travel to Heuston.

Two special services will be added which will see trains leaving Hueston at 8.45pm and again at 9.35pm on July 13th to bring passengers back to Kerry.

Irish Rail confirmed the additional services were to be added following a query from Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae.

Deputy Healy-Rae says he was glad to raise the need for additional services with Irish Rail and welcomes the positive outcome.

Irish Rail says these services should go live for bookings today.

 

