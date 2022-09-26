Adare Manor announces new Director of Finance

Adare Manor has announced a new director of finance.

Micheál O Cinneide, who is the former CEO of Dingle Credit Union and from Baile na bPoc, will assume the role.

Mr. O Cinneide has over 20 years of experience as a qualified chartered accountant.

He is succeeding Colin Kearney, who has taken a more senior position within the group.

General Manager of Adare Manor, Brendan O’Connor, said they are “delighted to welcome Micheál to the team and are excited to see what new opportunities he brings”.