Adapt manager says expansion will ensure centre can accommodate people seeking help

Sep 23, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Adapt manager says expansion will ensure centre can accommodate people seeking help
Catherine Casey, Adapt Women's Refuge
The manager of Adapt Kerry Women's Refuge says a multi-million-euro expansion will ensure the centre can accommodate people when they seek help.

Catherine Casey says women and children deserve to be safe; she says she’s overwhelmed and relieved they’ve been approved for this expansion.

It’ll see the refuge expand from six units to 13, along with a number of other facilities including therapeutic spaces, a first aid and treatment area and an outdoor play area.

Ms Casey says demand for the services has increased and on 11 occasions this year, women were on couches in the refuge.

Catherine Casey says making coercive control a criminal offence has made a huge difference in the numbers coming forward to seek help:

The Adapt Kerry Women's Refuge helpline can be contacted on 066 712 9100.

