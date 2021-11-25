Advertisement
Adapt allocated funding due to increased demands for services

Nov 25, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Women's Refuge and Support Services - Adapt - are among groups to benefit from 445,000 euro in funding that has been announced for abuse services throughout the country.

It's being given to 18 organisations, to help victims of domestic violence, rape and other crimes.

The grants range from 10k to 150k.

The additional funding for Adapt Kerry is due to increased demand for its services.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee says it's to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

 

