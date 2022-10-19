Advertisement
Actor Aidan Gillen spoke of his love for Dingle as he launched the upcoming film festival

Oct 19, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Actor Aidan Gillen spoke of his love for Dingle as he launched the upcoming film festival
Game of Thrones and Love/Hate actor Aidan Gillen spoke of his love for Dingle as he launched the town’s upcoming film festival.

The official launch of the Dingle Distillery International Film Festival took place in Dublin yesterday, with the festival itself running from November 11th to 13th in West Kerry.

It has a programme of Irish and international films, and aims to nurture the talent of tomorrow with seminars hosted by industry leaders.

Aidan Gillen spoke of the time he travelled to Dingle to learn Irish when he was 13, and how it was the best summer he ever had.

The actor went on to live in Dingle for four years during the mid-noughties; he says Dingle has a magic element, and he’s excited to be heading back there for the film festival.

‘I m in love with the place’ says Aidan Gillen of Dingle, as he launched the Dingle Distillery International Film Festival today. The festival runs in Dingle, Co Kerry from 11th November – 13th November 2022. Joining him was festival director Thom Palmen and festival founder and filmmaker Mark McLoughlin at new city centre venue Tapped, on Nassau Street. Photo: Allen Kiely
