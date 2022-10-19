Actor Aidan Gillen spoke of his love for Dingle as he launched the upcoming film festival

Game of Thrones and Love/Hate actor Aidan Gillen spoke of his love for Dingle as he launched the town’s upcoming film festival.

The official launch of the Dingle Distillery International Film Festival took place in Dublin yesterday, with the festival itself running from November 11th to 13th in West Kerry.

It has a programme of Irish and international films, and aims to nurture the talent of tomorrow with seminars hosted by industry leaders.

Aidan Gillen spoke of the time he travelled to Dingle to learn Irish when he was 13, and how it was the best summer he ever had.

The actor went on to live in Dingle for four years during the mid-noughties; he says Dingle has a magic element, and he’s excited to be heading back there for the film festival.

