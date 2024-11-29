Acquisition of Cork service station by Garvey Group approved

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has approved the acquisition of a Cork service station by Kerry-based Garvey Group.

The Garvey family controls the Tralee-headquartered Commidare LLP Garvey Group.

Its existing businesses include four SuperValus in Kerry at Castleisland, Dingle, Listowel and Tralee, and one each in Limerick, Cork and Waterford; and the Base Hotel, Dingle Skellig, and Benner Hotel in Dingle.

The group has now been cleared to buy Blarney Filling Station outside Cork city, and the adjacent Blake's convenience store.