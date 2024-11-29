Advertisement
News

Acquisition of Cork service station by Garvey Group approved

Nov 29, 2024 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Acquisition of Cork service station by Garvey Group approved
Share this article

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has approved the acquisition of a Cork service station by Kerry-based Garvey Group.

The Garvey family controls the Tralee-headquartered Commidare LLP Garvey Group.

Its existing businesses include four SuperValus in Kerry at Castleisland, Dingle, Listowel and Tralee, and one each in Limerick, Cork and Waterford; and the Base Hotel, Dingle Skellig, and Benner Hotel in Dingle.

Advertisement

The group has now been cleared to buy Blarney Filling Station outside Cork city, and the adjacent Blake's convenience store.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Voter turnout as high as 20% in some Kerry polling stations this lunchtime
Advertisement
Public’s views sought on planned safety works at accident blackspot in Kerry
Kerry social media regulation campaigner welcomes Australia's social media ban for under 16s
Advertisement

Recommended

test
Uncategorized

test

Nov 29, 2024 13:20
Blackmore nears return from injury
Kerry manager says proposed rule changes are 'very positive'
Voter turnout as high as 20% in some Kerry polling stations this lunchtime
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus