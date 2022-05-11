Accountant awarded €15,000 in damages from Mid-Kerry GAA club

An accountant has been awarded €15,000 in damages from a mid-Kerry GAA club.

James Daly, a certified public accountant, successfully pursued a defamation case against Miltown GAA club.

The libel action arose out of the publication of a treasurer’s note in which it was claimed an earlier invoice had not been appropriately dealt with.

Advertisement

The note was circulated to club members ahead of a scheduled AGM in January which was subsequently cancelled as a result of a local funeral.

The details of the invoice were not disclosed in the circuit court in Tralee, however Judge Colin Daly acknowledged that the issue was a hot topic locally.

Defending Miltown GAA, barrister Terry O’Connell admitted fault and said the defendants apologised to James Daly within three days of the circulation of the note.

Advertisement

Mr O’Connell said his client denied malicious intent and that the plaintiff’s pursuit of the club was disproportionate.

Judge Daly disagreed, however, saying the nature of the allegations of impropriety damaged the accountant’s professional and personal standing in a community where he lived all his life.

He cited Section 31 of the Defamation Act and acknowledged that the Miltown GAA executive was operated by volunteers who, he said, didn’t intend on causing harm.

Advertisement

He ordered the publication of a correction notice and that the plaintiff’s costs be discharged by the defendants.

He awarded damages of €15,000 to be paid to James Daly by the club.