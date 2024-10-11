Advertisement
Accidental death verdict returned into inquest of child who fell from quad in West Kerry

Oct 11, 2024 13:39 By radiokerrynews
Accidental death verdict returned into inquest of child who fell from quad in West Kerry
A verdict of accidental death has been recorded in the death of a child who fell from a quad bike in West Kerry.

Five-year-old George Francis Freddie Davenport of Folkestone, Kent died on August 6th, 2023 at Liscarney, Cloghane.

He was on holidays at the time of the accident.

The inquest into his death was held at Tralee Courthouse this morning.

The inquest heard from the boy's grandfather Frank Browne who said he was cutting the grass at home in Licarney on August 6th 2023 and George was with him on a quad bike that was towing a lawnmower; two other children were also on the quad at the time and they weren't injured.

The inquest heard Mr Browne was driving slowly as the children were on the quad, and when he looked around he noticed George was gone. He got off the quad and found George entangled in the mower and could see he was dead, he said.

The inquest heard statements from a number of witnesses including members of the fire service, Gardaí and ambulance paramedics who'd attended the scene.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster conducted the autopsy on George Davenport on August 7th 2023.

She said he had suffered a severe head trauma, had trauma to his left leg and had bruising of his lung.

Dr Bolster said the cause of death was poly trauma with severe traumatic brain injury due to rollover injuries by a motorised vehicle.

She said he died immediately and wouldn't have suffered.

Coroner Helen Lucey returned a verdict of accidental death. She extended her sympathies to his family and told them it was a horrific experience for the family that words can't describe.

Ms Lucey said it was a tragic accident and stressed that accidents do happen. She said the only comfort was death was instantaneous and he would not have suffered.

Sergeant Shane Thornton also extended his sympathies to the family, following the loss of George Freddie Davenport.

