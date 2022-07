The head of IDA Ireland, Martin Shanahan, is to leave his position next year.

He has informed the board of his intention to step down, which'll be on a date yet to be agreed early in 2023.

Mr Shanahan, who's from Abbeydorney, took up the role in 2014.

Over the period, the number of multinationals in Ireland increased by 54 per cent, while the jobs they provided rose by 71 per cent.