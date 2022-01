The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6,843 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In addition, on Monday 17 January, 5,295 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal. There has been a total of 6,087 deaths related to COVID-19 notified in Ireland. This includes 52 deaths newly notified in the past week (since last Wednesday).

As of 8am today, 910 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 90 are in ICU.