Bat Walk around Fossa Woods taking place tonight

Jul 25, 2024 16:55 By radiokerrynews
Brian Landers, left and Diarmuid Griffin, on a guided walk to mark European Day of Parks in Killarney National Park with NPWS Conservation rangers along the Old Kenmare Road. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC
A group of nature lovers and climate activists are gathering at Fossa Church tonight to head out looking for bats.

It's the first ever 'Bat Walk' organised by the Fossa Climate Action Group, which was set up earlier this year to conserve and raise awareness of wildlife in the area.

Two guides from the National Park and Wildlife Service will guide the walk, which will head into Fossa Woods, where the rare Lesser Horseshoe Bat has been seen.

There are nine species of bat in Ireland, mostly found in woodlands.

Diarmuid Griffin from the Green Party, says they're fascinating creatures:

