96 Kerry residents to become Irish citizens at ceremonies in Dublin over next two days

96 Kerry residents will become Irish citizens at special ceremonies in Dublin over the next two days.

Applicants from over 134 countries and living across 32 counties will be conferred during the six ceremonies.

Over 5,000 people will take an oath of fidelity to the Irish state and receive their citizenship today and tomorrow at the Convention Centre in the capital.

The nationalities with most applicants were India (914), the UK (614) and Brazil (531); while Dublin (2,558), Cork (585) and Kildare (396) were the counties where the highest number of applications were made.

Since 2011, 200,000 people (including children) from over 180 countries have received Irish citizenship at citizenship ceremonies.

These people say they were thrilled to officially became citizens this morning: