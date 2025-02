There was a 95% jump in unaccompanied learner drivers on Kerry roads.

That’s according to Garda figures from 2023 to 2024.

Gardaí in Kerry issued 42 fixed charge notices to unaccompanied learner drivers in Kerry in Q2 2023 and issued 82 in Q2 2024.

Ireland South MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú is calling on parents to be more vigilant.

14 people have been killed so far on our roads in 2025, as of February 3rd.