95 dwellings were completed in the second quarter of the year in Kerry.

70 were one-off houses and 19 were part of schemes; there were six apartments completed.

The Central Statistics Office says 28 houses were completed in the Killarney Local Electoral Area, 22 in Kenmare LEA and 17 in Listowel.

12 houses were completed in the period in Corca Dhuibhne LEA, nine in Castleisland and seven in Tralee LEA.