94% increase in number of road traffic collisions attended by Kerry Fire Service

There was a 94% increase in the number of road traffic collisions attended by the Kerry Fire Service during the first quarter of this year.

That’s according to figures contained in Kerry County Council’s Water, Environment, Fire and Library Services report.

The Kerry Fire Service attended 31 road traffic collisions between January and March of this year, compared to 16 such calls for the same period in 2021.

Between January and March of this year, the Kerry Fire Service was mobilised 341 times.

The number of gorse fires in the county decreased this year when compared to last year; there was a 45% decrease between both years.

Last year the Kerry Fire Service responded to 90 gorse fire and that reduced to 50 for the same period this year.

Instances of chimney fires are also down; the Kerry Fire Service responded to 34 so far this year, compared to 43 for the same three months last year.