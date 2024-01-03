91% compliance in Kerry mental health facility

A state watchdog has found 91% compliance in a mental health facility in Kerry.

The Mental Health Commission has published its annual inspection report into Deer Lodge in Killarney.

The centre has had an average compliance rate of 89% over the last four years.

The commission noted initiatives including a soccer programme for residents run in collaboration with the FAI as well as art classes.

There were 39 residents in Deer Lodge when the Mental Health Commission carried out the announced annual inspection last March.

It found the centre was compliant in 31 out of 34 areas of regulation.

There was respect for residents’ privacy, dignity and autonomy and responsiveness to their needs - including the provision of private areas and places for socialisation, and a wide range of recreational activities. There’s also a peer advocacy service.

Residents were complimentary about the environment, and the care and treatment they received.

Food quality was good.

The Mental Health Commission gave a moderate risk rating to the facility for its non-compliance in the regular update and review of residents’ individual care plans.

It also found Deer Lodge to be non-compliant in the ordering, prescribing, storing and administration of medicines, resulting in a moderate risk rating.

The commission found that not all healthcare staff were trained in basic life support, fire safety, and the management of violence and aggression although all employees were trained in the Mental Health Act 2001.