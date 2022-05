Around 90 sail boats are currently making their way around the Kerry coast.

The Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland race, which is held every four years, started in Cowes on the Isle of Wight.

Sailors have made their way across the Irish Sea and our now visible just off the southwest coast.

They’ll pass sites such as Blackrock in Galway and Muckle Flugga before making their way back to Cowes.

The race will take up to four days.