9% rise in number of complaints made to the Ombudsman from Kerry last year

There was a 9% rise in the number of complaints made to the Ombudsman by people in Kerry last year.

The Ombudsman examines complaints from members of the public who believe they’ve been unfairly treated by certain public service providers.

It also looks failures by public bodies to provide accessible buildings, services, and information.

Last year, 109 complaints were made from the county, which accounted for almost 3% of complaints made in the state.

2024 marks the 40th anniversary of the Office of the Ombudsman.

Ger Deering, who was appointed to Ombudsman for Ireland by President Michael D Higgins in 2022, says nationally complaints were down, however, there was a rise in Kerry.