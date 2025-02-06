9% decline in agricultural land prices in 2024

Kerry experienced a 9% decline in agricultural land prices last year, averaging €9,431 per acre.

That's according to the latest Irish Farmers Journal annual Agricultural Land Price Report.

The market in Kerry saw fewer large holdings suitable for dairy or livestock farming, as well as a decrease in landmark properties, available for sale.

It analysed 148 holdings across Kerry, totaling nearly 9,400 acres (9,345 acres) and encompassing a range of land types including lowland pasture, standing forestry, planting land, hill grazing, and bog.

For farms sold before year-end, selling prices ranged from €3,333 to over €21,000 per acre.

The highest price was achieved in an off-market sale for quality grassland on the north side of Killarney.

Most other sales fell within the €7,000 to €11,000 per acre range.

At the lower end of the market, marginal grazing land and hill areas sold for €4,000 to €7,000 per acre, with some of this land purchased for forestry planting.

The majority of farms offered for sale were under 50 acres.

The property correspondent with the Irish Farmer's Journal, Paul Mooney says dairy farmers were the most active farmland purchasers in Kerry: