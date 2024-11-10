Advertisement
865 local authority tenancies in total within the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD

Nov 10, 2024 13:22 By radiokerrynews
There are 865 tenancies in total within the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD.

That’s according to figures provided to members at the recent Municipal District meeting.

Local Authority housing comprises the majority of these tenancies, at 614.

According to the housing directorate report there are 139 HAP tenancies in the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD.

67 local authority residences are under the Rental Accommodation Scheme, and 45 tenancies are under leasing in the area.

Since 1st January this year, 363 requests for repairs have been received by the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD office.

Meanwhile, 121 housing adaptation for older people grants have been allocated within the municipal district.

