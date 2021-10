86 people are currently homeless in Kerry.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage produces monthly reports on the number of people who are currently homeless. This documents the number of people in emergency accommodation.

At the end of August, 8,212 adults and children were homeless nationally, with 608 of those in the South-West Region. There were 86 adults accessing homeless accommodation in Kerry at the end of that month.

