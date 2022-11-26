Advertisement
News

86 adults in homeless accommodation in Kerry at end of October

Nov 26, 2022 16:11 By radiokerrynews
86 adults in homeless accommodation in Kerry at end of October 86 adults in homeless accommodation in Kerry at end of October
Share this article

86 adults were in homeless accommodation in Kerry at the end of October.

The figures cover from October 24th to 30th and were published in the Department of Housing’s monthly homelessness report.

In the South-West region, which covers Kerry and Cork, there were 89 families, including 164 children, accessing emergency accommodation.

Advertisement

Nationally, the number of homeless people has exceeded 11,000 (11,397) for the first time ever.

The report doesn’t include rough sleepers, women in refuge centres, those in Direct Provision or Ukrainian refugees.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus