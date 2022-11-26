86 adults in homeless accommodation in Kerry at end of October

86 adults were in homeless accommodation in Kerry at the end of October.

The figures cover from October 24th to 30th and were published in the Department of Housing’s monthly homelessness report.

In the South-West region, which covers Kerry and Cork, there were 89 families, including 164 children, accessing emergency accommodation.

Nationally, the number of homeless people has exceeded 11,000 (11,397) for the first time ever.

The report doesn’t include rough sleepers, women in refuge centres, those in Direct Provision or Ukrainian refugees.