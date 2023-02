The HSE is being urged to roll out dedicated exercise classes for senior citizens.

85-year-old Eric Murphy gives regular get-fit sessions in Waterville Community Centre.

His group ranges from people in their fifties to retirees.

Mr Murphy says if the HSE rolled out or helped support dedicated classes for old age pensioners, it would result in fewer requiring hospital treatment.

He tells Jerry O'Sullivan on Kerry Today why his idea makes sense.