83% of people in Kerry stated that their health was good or very good in Census 2022.

That’s according to figures released by the CSO; which shows a three-percentage point drop compared to 2016.

Over 14,000 (14,383) respondents listed their health as fair; while more than 4,500 (4,596) said their health was bad or very bad.

Of the people in the county who answered the question on general health, almost 9,000 (8,870) did not state their level of health.