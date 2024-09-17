83% decrease in number of gorse fires attended by Kerry Fire Service in first seven months of year

There has been an 83% decrease in the number of gorse fires attended by the Kerry Fire Service during first seven months of the year.

That’s according to figures compiled the by Kerry Fire Service.

These figures that outline the numbers and types of call-outs the service attends.

Advertisement

The Kerry Fire Service experienced a 12% decrease in mobilisations this year, compared to the same period last year.

The fire service was mobilised 842 times up to the end of July this year, which is down from 956 during the first seven months of last year.

Between January and the end of July, there were 27 gorse fires; this is a decrease of 83% on the same period last year when there were 157 gorse fires.

Advertisement

Instances of chimney fires increased so far this year; it stands at 43 so far this year, which is a rise of 7.5% when compared to the 40 chimney fires as of the end of July last year.

The Kerry Fire Service also attended 126 road traffic collisions during the first seven months of the year; that’s a rise of almost 10% compared to last year when the fire service attended 115 road traffic collisions during the same period.