82 patients with COVID-19 being treated in UHK

There are 82 patients with COVID-19 being treated in University Hospital Kerry.

That’s according to figures released by the HSE as part of its COVID-19 daily operations update, which covers up to 8pm yesterday (March 27th).

There is one general bed available in UHK according to these figures and there are currently two ICU beds available.

There are no patients with COVID-19 in UHK’s ICU.

Nationally, 1,625 people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, which is up more than 300 from this time last week.