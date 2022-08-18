80 new social homes for Killorglin

Minister for Education Norma Foley has received confirmation that approval in principle has been given for a social housing scheme comprising of 80 new homes at Banshagh, Killorglin.

The Department of Housing has granted approval in principle to Kerry County Council for the social housing construction scheme - with a wide mix of one bed, two bed, three bed and four bed homes proposed for the development.

Minister Foley described it as a significant development. She said that housing is a key priority for Government and she thanked Kerry County Council for their continued perseverance and commitment.