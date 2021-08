80 new jobs are being created following the merger of two green energy companies.

'Energy Services' and 'Straightline Energy Solutions' , which is based in Killarney, are merging to form a new company which will help industry and businesses to dramatically reduce their carbon footprint.

The new jobs at 'ActionZero' will add to the existing 22 staff which are mainly based in Cork and Kerry.

Chief Executive Denis Collins explains what the company does: