Eighty per cent of respondents to a Radio Kerry Kerry Thinks poll are satisfied with the standard of education in the county.

It’s one of the findings of the survey which asked people a range of questions on subjects including housing, health, and crime.

When asked how they rated the standard of education in Kerry from primary to third level, including post-leaving cert courses, 38% said it was good, 31% very good and 11% said it was excellent.

Sixteen per cent of respondents said education in Kerry was only fair while 4% ranked the standard as poor.

Four hundred and ninety three took part in the Kerry Thinks survey which was available on the Radio Kerry website during January until the start of this month.

While there was satisfaction with the standard of education, 94% of respondents believed Kerry had a housing problem.

Seventy-seven per cent said they felt safe in Kerry, 11% said they didn’t, while 12% were unsure.

Eighty-seven per cent of respondents said they would like to see a higher Garda allocation in the county.

When asked if they’d been a victim of crime, more than a quarter of those who answered the question said they had been.

Sixty per cent of respondents said they didn’t believe there were adequate work and employment opportunities in Kerry, 29% believed there were adequate opportunities in the jobs market, while 11% said they didn’t know.

Almost one in five respondents said they had been subjected to verbal abuse and online bullying, including defamatory messages.

When asked if Kerry had done enough to support international protection applications, 44% of respondents said yes, 32% believed there had been too much, and almost a quarter said not enough had been done for people seeking asylum.

These are among the findings being discussed at a special Kerry Today outside broadcast from 9am today at The Ashe Hotel, Tralee.

It’s the second of four programmes this month from around the county which will focus on the Kerry Thinks poll findings.