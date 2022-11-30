8 month sentence for Killarney man

A Killarney man has received an 8 month sentence at Tralee Circuit Court in relation to charges involving the unauthorised taking of a car and theft of fuel in October 2021.

Billy Burns of no fixed abode, appeared via video link from Cork Prison.

He had previously pleaded guilty to both charges at Tralee District Court and re-affirmed his guilty pleas at Tralee Circuit Court.

Judge Elva Duffy imposed an eight month sentence on Mr Burns backdated to August 19th of this year.

The court also heard from a representative of the Central Mental Hospital that a bed has been confirmed for Mr Burns at the Central Mental Hospital from early next week.

52 year old Mr Burns is the son of Killarney woman Miriam Burns, who was found murdered in her home in Ardshanavooley last August.

