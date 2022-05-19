79 allegations made against gardaí in Kerry Division

Seventy-nine allegations were made against gardaí in the Kerry Division last year.

That’s according to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission 2021 annual report.

A total of 2,189 complaints were opened across the country last year, containing 3,760 separate allegations.

There were also another four referrals by the Kerry Division; GSOC received a total of 59 referrals under Section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act 2005.

This is where an independent investigation is carried out into any matter that appears to indicate the conduct of a Garda may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person.