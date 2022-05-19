Advertisement
News

79 allegations made against gardaí in Kerry Division

May 19, 2022 17:05 By radiokerrynews
79 allegations made against gardaí in Kerry Division 79 allegations made against gardaí in Kerry Division
Share this article

Seventy-nine allegations were made against gardaí in the Kerry Division last year.

That’s according to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission 2021 annual report.

A total of 2,189 complaints were opened across the country last year, containing 3,760 separate allegations.

Advertisement

There were also another four referrals by the Kerry Division; GSOC received a total of 59 referrals under Section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act 2005.

This is where an independent investigation is carried out into any matter that appears to indicate the conduct of a Garda may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus