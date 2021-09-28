77 social houses to be come on stream in Listowel over coming months

Seventy-seven council houses are to come on stream in Listowel town over the coming months.

Thirty-nine houses at the new Dun Alainn estate in Clieveragh, Listowel are expected to be allocated to people on the council housing waiting list by the end of the year.

The approved housing body, Co-Operative Housing Ireland, recently received government approval to acquire the three-bed houses.

A further 38 council houses are being developed in Cahirdown Wood, Listowel; 12 of these will be completed in the coming weeks, and 26 in February.

These will comprise 34 three-bed and four two-bed houses.

Meanwhile construction is beginning this month on 14 social houses in Ballybunion, and works on seven in Ballylongford will begin in November,

Work is already underway since May on another 22 council house in Tarbert.

Of the 741 people on the Listowel Municipal District housing waiting list, 346 are awaiting a transfer, so there's a net need of 395 houses in the north of the county.

The transfers include people moving from another council house, or private rented accommodation that's supplemented by either the Housing Assistance Payment or Rental Accommodation Scheme.