71 people in Kerry died from COVID since pandemic began

71 people in Kerry have died as a result of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The figures were published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and cover the period from March 1st, 2020 to October 19th last. Up to October 19th, 5,369 people died as a result of COVID-19 nationwide, according to the HPSC.

Of these, 71 were in Kerry. This comprises 1.3% of the total deaths nationwide.

Only four counties – Longford, Leitrim, Sligo and Roscommon – had fewer deaths from COVID than Kerry; however, these counties have had significantly fewer cases than Kerry.

Kerry’s mortality rate of 48 per 100,000 is the lowest nationwide.

Up to Monday night, there were 10,406 cases reported in Kerry since the pandemic began, meaning one in every 15 in the county tested positive for COVID-19, although some got infected twice.