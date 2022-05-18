700 people expected at Fórsa Biennial Conference in Killarney

Around 700 people will descend on Killarney today for the Fórsa Biennial Conference.

The union represents over 80,000 members in the public service, commercial sector, state agencies, some private companies, and the community and voluntary sector.

It was formed after IMPACT, the Civil, Public and Services Union, and the Public Service Executive Union amalgamated in 2017.

Around 700 delegates, executive members, and staff will take part in the Fórsa biennial national conference at the INEC, Killarney between today and Friday.

It’s the first such in-person event since the outset of Covid-19, and aims to set union policy for the coming two years, elect a union president, treasurer, and three vice-presidents.