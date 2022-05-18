Advertisement
News

700 people expected at Fórsa Biennial Conference in Killarney

May 18, 2022 08:05 By radiokerrynews
700 people expected at Fórsa Biennial Conference in Killarney 700 people expected at Fórsa Biennial Conference in Killarney
Share this article

Around 700 people will descend on Killarney today for the Fórsa Biennial Conference.

The union represents over 80,000 members in the public service, commercial sector, state agencies, some private companies, and the community and voluntary sector.

It was formed after IMPACT, the Civil, Public and Services Union, and the Public Service Executive Union amalgamated in 2017.

Advertisement

Around 700 delegates, executive members, and staff will take part in the Fórsa biennial national conference at the INEC, Killarney between today and Friday.

It’s the first such in-person event since the outset of Covid-19, and aims to set union policy for the coming two years, elect a union president, treasurer, and three vice-presidents.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus