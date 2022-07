There’s been a 7% drop in spending in Kerry in the past month.

That’s according to Bank of Ireland debit and credit card analysis for June.

It shows there’s been a 4% overall monthly fall in spending, with a drop in consumer outlay across sectors.

Spending in each of the 26 counties fell in June, with Donegal dropping the most, down 8%, just ahead of Kerry which recorded a spending decline of 7%, the same as Roscommon.