There are 67 people being treated for COVID-19 at University Hospital Kerry which is the third highest in the country.

That’s according to figures released by the HSE as part of its COVID-19 daily operations update, which covers up to 8pm yesterday.

Of those, none are being treated in UHK’s intensive care unit.

There are five general beds available in UHK according to these figures and there is one ICU bed available.

Nationally, there are 1,022 people in hospital with COVID 19.