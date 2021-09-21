640 domestic abuse incidents reported to Kerry gardaí

Around 640 domestic incidents were reported to Kerry gardaí in the first nine months of the year.

Figures released following a parliamentary question by Labour TD Michael McNamara show that up to September 9th this year, almost 25,000 domestic abuse incidents were reported around the country.

This includes breaching barring, protection or safety orders and domestic disputes.

Advertisement

In Kerry, 639 cases were reported to gardaí.

Dublin, Cork, Louth and Galway had the highest numbers of incidents.