60,000 passengers to pass through Cork Airport this Christmas

Dec 14, 2021 16:12 By radiokerrynews
60,000 passengers to pass through Cork Airport this Christmas
Cork Airport will welcome an estimated 60,000 passengers this Christmas.

This is down 40% compared to December 2019, when 119,000 passed through the airport pre-COVID-19.

Just 8,787 passengers flew in and out of Cork Airport throughout the entire month of December last year.

This Sunday, December 19th is forecasted to be the busiest day at Cork Airport for both arrivals and departures over the festive season.

The busiest day for departures post-Christmas will be Sunday, January 2nd.

 

