600 delegates from across the globe are expected to attend an international conference in Kerry this summer.

Munster Technological University (MTU) Kerry will host two major symposia within the conference (ISAPA 2025): the International Symposium of Adapted Physical Activity and the International Symposium on Physical Activity and Visual Impairment or Deafblindness.

MTU Kerry is a world leader in Adapted Physical Activity (APA).

In 2013, its work to improve opportunities for people with disabilities in sport, fitness, and recreation was recognised when it was awarded a UNESCO Chair.

This is a special research centre that has made MTU a key institution in the APA field.

UNESCO Chair Manager at MTU, Catherine Carty, says the conference aims to promote inclusion, share knowledge, and encourage international teamwork in APA:

Ms Carty says there are many opportunities for the public to get involved by contacting [email protected]: