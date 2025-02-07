Advertisement
59 jobs created in Kerry's Gaeltacht regions in 2024

Feb 7, 2025 13:08 By radiokerrynews
59 jobs created in Kerry's Gaeltacht regions in 2024
59 new jobs were created in Kerry’s Gaeltacht regions last year.

According to Údarás na Gaeltachta’s end of year statement, 932 people are now employed in the Gaeltacht areas of Uíbh Ráthach and Daingean Uí Chúis.

Údarás na Gaeltachta’s client companies recorded their highest ever sales last year, achieving almost €1.1 billion, a 4% increase on the year previous.

The authority is supporting 9,743 jobs in the country’s Gaeltacht regions, almost 10% of which are based in Kerry’s two Gaeltacht regions, Uíbh Ráthach and Daingean Uí Chúis.

Four Language Planning Officer jobs are linked to language plans in the west Kerry and South Kerry language planning areas as well as the Daingean Uí Chúis Gaeltacht Service Town, with an annual investment of €420,000.

The report highlights a number of successes in Kerry’s Gaeltacht regions including the relocation of 20 families to Uíbh Ráthach and the recent success of Corca Dhuibhne businesses at The Big E event in Massachusetts.

