550 people awaiting social housing in the Corca Dhuibhne MD

Nov 20, 2024 13:18 By radiokerrynews
550 people are awaiting social housing in the Corca Dhuibhne MD area.

That’s according to figures provided at the September Municipal District meeting.

The figure includes transfers from other MD’s which have listed Corca Dhuibhne as one of their three areas of choice.

Excluding transfers from other MD areas, 333 people are awaiting social housing withing the Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District.

Of this number, 288 people are awaiting one bed units; 134 are on the list for 2 bed homes; 108 applicants are awaiting 3 bed units; 17 people are on the list for 4 bed houses; while 4 applicants are awaiting a 5 bed homes.

There are currently 3 vacant units in the municipal district; of these 2 are under repair and unallocated; while 1 dwelling is awaiting repairs.

In total within the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD 1,070 people are awaiting social housing.

